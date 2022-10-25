Dr. Michael Teiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Teiger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Teiger, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Hartford, CT.
Locations
Main Office345 N Main St Ste 101, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 278-3812
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor. He was my elderly mother's doctor for several years. He is very competent and compassionate.
About Dr. Michael Teiger, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1245343672
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital|St. Francis Hospital And Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Teiger speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Teiger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teiger.
