Dr. Michael Teixido, MD

Neurotology
3.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Teixido, MD

Dr. Michael Teixido, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.

Dr. Teixido works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teixido's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd # 269, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-4296
  2. 2
    Nemours Ai Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-4296
  3. 3
    Iron Hill Corporate Center
    700 Prides Xing Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 998-0300
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Wilmington Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Conductive Hearing Loss
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Starmark
    • State Farm
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 15, 2021
    He's a very skilled doctor and has done amazing work for me, but the admin side, wait times, ability to answer questions, remembering little things like prescriptions, is lacking. You have to stay on top of him with all that stuff.
    — Mar 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Teixido, MD
    About Dr. Michael Teixido, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487695987
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Teixido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teixido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teixido has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teixido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teixido has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teixido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Teixido. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teixido.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teixido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teixido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

