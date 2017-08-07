Overview of Dr. Michael Tenby, MD

Dr. Michael Tenby, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Tenby works at Centennial Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.