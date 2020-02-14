Dr. Michael Tendler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tendler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Tendler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Tendler works at
Locations
Camis234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 370-2220
Advanced Gastroenterology Associates - Howell59 Kent Rd, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 370-2220
Advanced Gastroenterology Associates - Marlboro475 County Road 520 Ste 201, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Directions (732) 370-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tendler?
Dr. Tendler was proactive and informative throughout the entire process. Quick responses and helpful answering all questions. Highly Recommend.
About Dr. Michael Tendler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1003873928
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ/Newark
- New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center
- New York University
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Muhlenberg College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tendler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tendler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tendler works at
Dr. Tendler has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tendler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Tendler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tendler.
