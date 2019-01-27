Dr. Tepedino Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Tepedino Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Tepedino Jr, MD
Dr. Michael Tepedino Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN.
Dr. Tepedino Jr's Office Locations
Michael Tepedino MD1801 N Washington St Ste 400, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 455-1902
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tepedino comes to the Urology Surgical Center inn Bangor, Maine on a rotating basis. He performed TURP on my husband two days ago. We recommend him without researvation.
About Dr. Michael Tepedino Jr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1245288562
Education & Certifications
- Urology
