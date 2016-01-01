Overview of Dr. Michael Teske, MD

Dr. Michael Teske, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Teske works at Moran Eye Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.