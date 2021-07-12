Overview of Dr. Michael Thakor, MD

Dr. Michael Thakor, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus, Community Hospital, East Morgan County Hospital, Estes Park Health, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Memorial Hospital Of Converse County, Poudre Valley Hospital, Regional West Medical Center and Sterling Regional Medcenter.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.