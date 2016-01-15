Dr. Thase has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Thase, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Thase, MD
Dr. Michael Thase, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Thase's Office Locations
Penn Psychiatry - Center for Cognitive Therapy3535 Market St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 746-6701
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt Dr. Thase was a wonderful clinician. I have had a mood disorder that has been very hard to treat and I was starting to lose hope regarding the resources available to me. Dr. Thase has so many many ideas and solutions that I had never even heard before. Overall, he gave me hope, which is a very powerful thing when you are battling with a lifelong illness. I also much add that his bed manner was very warm, humble and nonjudgmental. I would highly recommend Dr.Thase.
About Dr. Michael Thase, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Thase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thase.
