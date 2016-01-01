Dr. Michael Thein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thein, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Thein, MD
Dr. Michael Thein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They completed their residency with Los Angeles Co/usc Med Center
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thein's Office Locations
- 1 3939 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 Directions (541) 882-3009
- 2 715 Kensington Ave Ste 4, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 361-5080
- 3 1048 Burlington Ave Ste 103, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 830-3294
-
4
3 Rivers Mental Health Solutions1620 Regent St Ste A, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 830-3294
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Thein, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1184744088
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Co/usc Med Center
- University Of Southern California
