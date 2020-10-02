Overview of Dr. Michael Theodoulou, DPM

Dr. Michael Theodoulou, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Theodoulou works at Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Everett, MA and Somerville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.