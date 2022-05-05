Overview

Dr. Michael Thiim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Thiim works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.