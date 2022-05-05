Dr. Michael Thiim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thiim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Thiim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3212Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6262
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr.,Thiim has been my physician for over 25 years. I thank God for putting Dr. Thiim in my life. His kindness and professionalism inspires trust. Thank you so much
About Dr. Michael Thiim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902801509
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Thiim has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thiim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
