Dr. Michael Thoene, MD is a Dermatologist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.



Dr. Thoene works at East County Dermatology Med Grp in El Cajon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.