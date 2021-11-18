Dr. Michael Thoene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thoene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thoene, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Thoene, MD is a Dermatologist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Locations
East County Dermatology Medical Group Inc.514 S Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 442-9441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thoene has been our dermatologist for over 35 years. He treated us all for many conditions, with professionalism and kindness.Our family would be lost without his knowledge and care!
About Dr. Michael Thoene, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1003996828
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Dermatology
Dr. Thoene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thoene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thoene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thoene has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thoene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thoene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoene.
