Dr. Michael Thoene, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Thoene, MD is a Dermatologist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.

Dr. Thoene works at East County Dermatology Med Grp in El Cajon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East County Dermatology Medical Group Inc.
    514 S Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 (619) 442-9441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Dr. Thoene has been our dermatologist for over 35 years. He treated us all for many conditions, with professionalism and kindness.Our family would be lost without his knowledge and care!
    Rebecca Ross — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Thoene, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003996828
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
