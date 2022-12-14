Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolina Endocrine3840 Ed Dr Ste 111, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 571-3661
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
I have been coming to Dr. Thomas for years, and he really takes his time to explain your situation. He wants to make sure you fully understand what’s going on.
About Dr. Michael Thomas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023098506
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Goiter and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.