Dr. Michael Thomas, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Thomas, DO
Dr. Michael Thomas, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
NJ Spine and Orthopedic (Altamonte Springs, FL)499 E Central Pkwy Ste 130, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (855) 586-2615
Cascade Neurosurgical Associates111 S 11th Ave Ste 321, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 248-3954
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had both cervical and lumbar fusion by Dr. Thomas and it was the best medical decision i ever made. I feel 100% awesome. As a 55 year old man, I have complete functionality and move better and without pain for the first time in a decade.
About Dr. Michael Thomas, DO
- Pain Management
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1588673461
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- WILLIAM JEWELL COLLEGE
