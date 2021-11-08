See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Michael Thomas, DO

Pain Management
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Thomas, DO

Dr. Michael Thomas, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Thomas works at Advanced Orthopedic Spine Surgery in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Yakima, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Spine and Orthopedic (Altamonte Springs, FL)
    499 E Central Pkwy Ste 130, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 586-2615
  2. 2
    Cascade Neurosurgical Associates
    111 S 11th Ave Ste 321, Yakima, WA 98902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 248-3954

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Atlantoaxial Fusion Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2021
    I had both cervical and lumbar fusion by Dr. Thomas and it was the best medical decision i ever made. I feel 100% awesome. As a 55 year old man, I have complete functionality and move better and without pain for the first time in a decade.
    Alix Newbould — Nov 08, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Thomas, DO

    • Pain Management
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588673461
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • WILLIAM JEWELL COLLEGE
