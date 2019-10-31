Overview

Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their residency with LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans



Dr. Thomas works at Dr. James 'Buddy' Leithead III, MD in Covington, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.