Overview of Dr. Michael Thomas, MD

Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa, Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Okmulgee Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Thomas works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.