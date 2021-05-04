Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thomas, MD
Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Pediatric After Hours Care75 Pringle Way, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 323-7500
Northern Nevada Medical Center2375 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 323-7500
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4985
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
You will not find a more competent & skilled surgeon in this area. He is A#1 and his staff is too. Had zero complications after robotic surgery and MINIMAL post-op discomfort.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Excision of Rectal Tumor, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
