Overview of Dr. Michael Thomas, MD

Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Pediatric After Hours Care in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV and New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Rectal Tumor, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.