Dr. Michael Thorpe, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Thorpe, MD
Dr. Michael Thorpe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Proliance Pacific Rim Orthopedic Surgeons2979 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 203, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 733-7670
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Michael Thorpe is a very good doctor and friend, he treats not only the body, but also the inside, gives a smile and a good mood, he also has a wonderful family, I thank God that I met him.
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
Dr. Thorpe has seen patients for Elbow Bursitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
