Overview of Dr. Michael Thorpe, MD

Dr. Michael Thorpe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Thorpe works at Proliance Pacific Rim Orthopedic Surgeons in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Bursitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.