Dr. Michael Thrasher, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thrasher, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Thrasher, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waco, TX.
Dr. Thrasher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thrasher Michael T7124 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 227-6416
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thrasher?
About Dr. Michael Thrasher, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1205988755
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thrasher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thrasher accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thrasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thrasher works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrasher. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrasher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thrasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thrasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.