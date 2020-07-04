Overview of Dr. Michael Thursby, DO

Dr. Michael Thursby, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Thursby works at Nephrology Associates Inc in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Nephritis and Nephropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.