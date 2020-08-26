Overview

Dr. Michael Timmel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Timmel works at Physician Associates LLC in Clermont, FL with other offices in Winder, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.