Overview
Dr. Michael Tindel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West.
Dr. Tindel works at
Locations
-
1
MIchael B Tindel7805 NW Beacon Square Blvd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 403-5783Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 11:45amWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Michael Tindel, M.D.6200 Atlantic Ave Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 403-5783
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tindel?
About Dr. Michael Tindel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184624355
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology Maimonides Medical Center
- New York Medical College Program A
- New York Medical College
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tindel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tindel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tindel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tindel works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tindel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tindel.
