Dr. Michael Tindel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West.



Dr. Tindel works at MIchael B Tindel in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.