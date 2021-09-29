Dr. Michael Tjarksen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tjarksen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tjarksen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Tjarksen, MD
Dr. Michael Tjarksen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tjarksen works at
Dr. Tjarksen's Office Locations
Waukesha : I-94 & Hwy. 164N15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 303-5055Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very patient with me. Properly took the time to discover my problem. Was very clear as to what the next procedure will be. Spent two hours to diagnose me.
About Dr. Michael Tjarksen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rocky Mountain Spine Clinic
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tjarksen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tjarksen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tjarksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tjarksen has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tjarksen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tjarksen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tjarksen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tjarksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tjarksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.