Dr. Michael Todd, MD

Bariatric Surgery
2.8 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Todd, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of California|University of California At San Francisco and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Hospital.

Dr. Todd works at Alaska Bariatric Center in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Bariatric Center
    Alaska Bariatric Center
2401 E 42nd Ave Ste 101, Anchorage, AK 99508 (907) 929-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    May 22, 2021
    Great doctor very busy but always willing to listen and help!!
    Lee — May 22, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Todd, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831136456
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • E Bay Hand Surgery|East Bay Hand Surgery|University Miami
    Residency
    • Kaiser Fdn Hospital|Kaiser Permanente
    Internship
    • Contra Costa Co|Contra Costa Health
    Medical Education
    • University Of California|University of California At San Francisco
    Medical Education

