Overview of Dr. Michael Tollison, MD

Dr. Michael Tollison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their residency with Greenville Hospital System



Dr. Tollison works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.