Dr. Michael Tollison, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Tollison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their residency with Greenville Hospital System
Dr. Tollison works at
Dr. Tollison's Office Locations
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Tollison years ago with a problem I was having with my foot. He was awesome. He listened to the problems I had and suggested several treatments. Then he actually let me choose what I wanted to do. I felt like he got it and he let me be a part in my health choices and what would be best for me. Now, switch to 2023. I broke my foot on vacation and had the pleasure (if you can think of a broken foot that way) of seeing Dr Tollison again. I was pleased to see he was the same caring Dr that I saw years ago. He hasn't changed. I would recommend him to anyone!!
About Dr. Michael Tollison, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System
Dr. Tollison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tollison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tollison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tollison has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tollison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Tollison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tollison.
