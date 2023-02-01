Dr. Michael Tolson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tolson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Tolson Center For Cosmetic Surgery349 Dahlonega St Ste A, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (470) 558-0183Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tolson is attentive, skilled, and an expert in his field. He is an excellent surgeon
About Dr. Michael Tolson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1770633570
Education & Certifications
- New York City At The Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Tolson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolson works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolson.
