Overview of Dr. Michael Tolwin, MD

Dr. Michael Tolwin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with College Medical Center, Los Angeles Community Hospital, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and West Covina Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.