Dr. Michael Tom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Tom, MD
Dr. Michael Tom, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Tom works at
Dr. Tom's Office Locations
S&w Corporation550 S Beretania St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Personable and very knowledgeable. Spent time answering questions I had in detail.
About Dr. Michael Tom, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1487997516
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Tom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tom works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tom.
