Dr. Michael Tomey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Tomey, DPM
Dr. Michael Tomey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Tomey's Office Locations
Cary Foot & Ankle Specialists3731 NW Cary Pkwy Ste 100, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 460-6088
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had Plantar's Fascia release surgery in December of 2017; it did not go well. I had excessive scarring that had been unsuccessfully treated with PT over the course of two and a half years. After suffering numerous injuries as a result of compensating for the pain in my foot, my PT was about to give up on my being able to resume an active lifestyle. Knowing Dr. Tomey had just invested in state of the art Laser technology, I approached him about my situation. Over the course of a month, he was able to treat me with a series of Laser treatments, breaking up the scar tissue. My PT was amazed at the results! He could no longer feel the scarring and I had regained mobility in my foot. I can now run again and resume activities I had not done in over three years! I am even able to wear normal shoes without orthotics.
About Dr. Michael Tomey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loretto Hosp
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
