Overview of Dr. Michael Tompkins, DO

Dr. Michael Tompkins, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Tompkins works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Fracture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.