Overview

Dr. Michael Tong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital.



Dr. Tong works at North Medical Family Physicians in Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.