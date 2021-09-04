See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Michael Tonner, MD

Critical Care Medicine
2.7 (16)
Map Pin Small Vero Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Tonner, MD

Dr. Michael Tonner, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Billings Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Tonner works at Vero Lung Center in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Billings, MT, Concord, NH and Sebastian, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tonner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vero Lung Center
    3735 11th Cir Ste 103, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 770-4888
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Billings Clinic Cody
    801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 238-2500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Concord Hospital
    250 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 224-9661
  4. 4
    Riverside Pulmonary and Internal Medicine
    12920 US Highway 1 Ste A, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 388-8322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Billings Clinic
  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchiectasis
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchiectasis

Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 04, 2021
    Dr. Tonner has been my pulmonary doctor for the past several years. I have experienced none of the problems that some suggest. And on at least two occasions, he worked me in when I needed a doctor. Dr. Tonner spends a lot of time with lab results and asks many questions. He is not a warm fuzzy doctor, but he is a caring doctor. I have been to a lot of physicians over the years, and I would consider him one of the best.
    Judith Covarrubias — Sep 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Tonner, MD
    About Dr. Michael Tonner, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740280122
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Tonner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tonner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

