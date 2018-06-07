Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Torres, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Torres, MD
Dr. Michael Torres, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
Michael A Torres MD600 Wyndhurst Ave Ste 160, Baltimore, MD 21210 Directions (410) 617-0605
- 2 222 E Saratoga St Apt 905, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 340-6390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a current patient of Dr. Torres. He helped me with anxiety and depression due to work and he was a life-safer! He gave me my "happy pill" and the much needed time of to regroup away for work stress. I am now back at the same job and much better and able to cope with the work stress.
About Dr. Michael Torres, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003842808
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.