Overview of Dr. Michael Torsiello, MD

Dr. Michael Torsiello, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Torsiello works at Westside Podiatric Associates LLC in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

