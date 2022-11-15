Overview of Dr. Michael Tortorella, MD

Dr. Michael Tortorella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.



Dr. Tortorella works at Michael J. Tortorella MD PA in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Miscarriages and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.