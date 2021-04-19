See All Anesthesiologists in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Michael Toshok, DO

Anesthesiology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Toshok, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Dr. Toshok works at Dicesare Orthopedic Medicine LLC in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Aspinwall, PA and Uniontown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dicesare Orthopedic Medicine LLC
    438 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 364-8480
    Pinnacle Wellness Advisors LLC
    115 Center Ave, Aspinwall, PA 15215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 782-1500
    Fayette Ear Nose Throat and Allergy PC
    160 Wayland Smith Dr Ste 204, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 782-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 19, 2021
    Dr Toshok seems like a very caring person He has a nurse in his office who is very angry The role of pain management should be to improve the quality of a patients life safely. She was very adament that I should be off the pain killer I was just put on after multiple surgeries and severe pain
    — Apr 19, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Toshok, DO

    • Anesthesiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952341398
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Toshok, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toshok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toshok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Toshok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toshok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toshok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toshok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

