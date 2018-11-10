Overview of Dr. Michael Towbin, MD

Dr. Michael Towbin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their residency with University of Washington



Dr. Towbin works at EvergreenHealth Surgical Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.