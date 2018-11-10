See All General Surgeons in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Michael Towbin, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Kirkland, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Towbin, MD

Dr. Michael Towbin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their residency with University of Washington

Dr. Towbin works at EvergreenHealth Surgical Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Towbin's Office Locations

    EvergreenHealth Surgical Care
    12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN-420, Kirkland, WA 98034 (425) 899-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 10, 2018
    I've had a lot of surgeries, some botched and some just plain difficult, and in those cases the surgeons could care less once they've done the operation. Dr. Towbin is very different - he's a highly skilled surgeon (the best I've ever known) with an almost zero post-surgery infection rate. More important, he really cares about your recovery and is happy to meet with you later if you have any questions or concerns. He's a very nice guy with a very warm personality.
    Nov 10, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Towbin, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Washington
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Towbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Towbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Towbin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Towbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Towbin works at EvergreenHealth Surgical Care in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Towbin’s profile.

    Dr. Towbin has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Towbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Towbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towbin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Towbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Towbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

