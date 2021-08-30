Dr. Michael Towler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Towler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Towler, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Towler, MD
Dr. Michael Towler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Towler works at
Dr. Towler's Office Locations
Carolina Surgical3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 360, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 233-4349
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
They don’t come much better than him Diagnosis Diverticulitis with complications and sigmoid colon infection. Excellent communication and hospital visit every day for a week all staff rate him #1
About Dr. Michael Towler, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1770674400
Education & Certifications
- U Va Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University Of Va School Of Engineering
- General Surgery
Dr. Towler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Towler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Towler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Towler has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Mesenteric Lymphadenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Towler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Towler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towler.
