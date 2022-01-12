Overview of Dr. Michael Townsend, MD

Dr. Michael Townsend, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Townsend works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.