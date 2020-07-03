Overview of Dr. Michael Trager, MD

Dr. Michael Trager, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Trager works at Associated Physicians of Southbury PC in Southbury, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.