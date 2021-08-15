Overview

Dr. Michael Trahos, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Trahos works at Trahos Medical Enterprises in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.