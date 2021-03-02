See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Michael Tran, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Tran works at Southern California Endocrine Medical Group, P.M.C. in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Endocrine Medical Group, P.M.C.
    1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 215, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 997-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 02, 2021
    Dr. Tran is perfect. He gives the best care by educating his patients the way every doctor should be doing it. He shows care and attention to his patients' needs. He saved my husband's life. The staff provides an excellent customer service. Highly recommended.
    Lisa Cristobal — Mar 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Tran, MD
    About Dr. Michael Tran, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1073552295
    Education & Certifications

    • Lac/Martin Luther King Jr General Hospital
    • St Mary Med Center
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • UCLA
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at Southern California Endocrine Medical Group, P.M.C. in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

    Dr. Tran has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

