Dr. Michael Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Southern California Endocrine Medical Group, P.M.C.1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 215, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 997-5000
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tran is perfect. He gives the best care by educating his patients the way every doctor should be doing it. He shows care and attention to his patients' needs. He saved my husband's life. The staff provides an excellent customer service. Highly recommended.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Lac/Martin Luther King Jr General Hospital
- St Mary Med Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- UCLA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.