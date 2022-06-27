Overview of Dr. Michael Tran, DPM

Dr. Michael Tran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.



Dr. Tran works at AllCare Foot and Ankle Center of, PA in Arlington, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.