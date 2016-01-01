Dr. Michael Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tran, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Tran, MD
Dr. Michael Tran, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Dominican Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Pediatric Cardiology Associates Los Gatos14651 S Bascom Ave Ste 112, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1476
Pediatric Cardiology Associates1688 Willow St Ste C, San Jose, CA 95125 Directions (408) 617-9180
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Dominican Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Tran, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Health Sciences-Medical Center|University of Utah Medical Center
- U M C Of Southern Nevada
- University of Nevada Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Septal Defect, Heart Murmur and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.