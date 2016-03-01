Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoa Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD
Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Khoa Tran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khoa Tran's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 487-1800
-
2
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9999Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoa Tran?
Dr. Tran is very Knowledgeable in his field and has taken good care of me during my Cancer. He explains his findings.
About Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1780635169
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoa Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoa Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoa Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoa Tran works at
Dr. Khoa Tran has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoa Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoa Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoa Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoa Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoa Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.