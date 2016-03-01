Overview of Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD

Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Khoa Tran works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.