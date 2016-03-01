See All Urologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD

Urology
2.5 (23)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD

Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.

Dr. Khoa Tran works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khoa Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic
    15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 487-1800
  2. 2
    Scripps Clinic
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-9999
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 01, 2016
    Dr. Tran is very Knowledgeable in his field and has taken good care of me during my Cancer. He explains his findings.
    Steven S in San Diego, CA — Mar 01, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD

    • Urology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780635169
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Khoa Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoa Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khoa Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khoa Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khoa Tran has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoa Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoa Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoa Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoa Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoa Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

