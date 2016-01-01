Overview of Dr. Michael Le Tran, MD

Dr. Michael Le Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.



Dr. Le Tran works at Michael K Tran MD in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.