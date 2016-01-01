See All Ophthalmologists in Westminster, CA
Dr. Michael Le Tran, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Le Tran, MD

Dr. Michael Le Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Le Tran works at Michael K Tran MD in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Le Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael K. Tran. M.d. Inc.
    15355 Brookhurst St Ste 104, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 839-2077

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Le Tran, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801888110
    Education & Certifications

    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Le Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le Tran works at Michael K Tran MD in Westminster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Le Tran’s profile.

    Dr. Le Tran has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Le Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

