Dr. Michael Trauner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trauner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Trauner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Trauner, MD is a Dermatologist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Trauner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Buenaventura Medical Clinic120 N ASHWOOD AVE, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-5800
-
2
Community Physicians of Ventura County3655 W 5th St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 948-6920
-
3
The Dermatology Center at SacENT5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 696-6071
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trauner?
I have a history of skin cancer and have had several mohs procedures. Dr. Trauner does beautiful work. His surgical assistants are excellent. The office staff is proficient, and friendly. I recommend him to all those patients that have spent too much time in the sun, like me. He is the best
About Dr. Michael Trauner, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558460394
Education & Certifications
- New England MC
- University Calif Davis
- Kaiser Permanente Mc
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trauner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trauner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trauner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trauner works at
Dr. Trauner has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trauner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Trauner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trauner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trauner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trauner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.