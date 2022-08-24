Overview

Dr. Michael Treanor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.