Dr. Michael Treanor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treanor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Treanor, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Treanor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1001 Main St Ste 530, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 672-4980
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Treanor?
I went in for a colonoscopy and an endoscopy and I'll stop you I remember them prepping me and then I woke up in the recovery room no ache no eggs no paint no nausea everything much smooth
About Dr. Michael Treanor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1255375200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treanor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treanor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treanor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treanor has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treanor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Treanor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treanor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treanor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treanor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.