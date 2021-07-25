Dr. Michael Treman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Treman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Treman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from UNC Chapel Hill.
Dr. Treman works at
Locations
-
1
Family Dental Care of Wilmington1801 S 16th St # 2, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 500-6637Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Treman?
Dr. Mike, AKA the Tooth Whisperer is amazing! I was in for some pretty rough dentistry, that was a little frightening, but he made it so easy for me. I love his professional skills as a dentist and his unbelievable "bedside manner!" He makes going to the dentist actually pleasurable! I am so glad to have found him!
About Dr. Michael Treman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1528145067
Education & Certifications
- UNC Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Treman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Treman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Treman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.