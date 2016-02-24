Overview of Dr. Michael Trimba, MD

Dr. Michael Trimba, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Trimba works at Advanced Pain Care Medical in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.